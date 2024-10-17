Indian Woman Mixes Feces Into Food Prepared For Her Employers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2024 | 04:59 PM
All members of a family in Ghaziabad who became victim have been diagnosed with liver problems that has not improved despite treatment
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) A video has emerged of a domestic worker in Ghaziabad, India, allegedly mixing feces into food prepared for her employers.
According to Indian media reports, all members of a family in Ghaziabad were diagnosed with liver problems that had not improved despite treatment.
The report showed that the family suspected something was wrong with the food being prepared for them. To uncover the truth, the distressed family set up a smartphone in the kitchen to observe how their food was being prepared.
The footage recorded revealed that the domestic worker was using her urine instead of water to knead dough, quietly filling a container with feces and then using it for the dough.
The report mentioned that the worker had been employed by the affected family for the past eight years, and the family stated that they had never suspected her despite a theft that occurred at their home a few years ago.
After the video surfaced, the family filed a complaint against the worker, leading to her arrest. During the investigation, the worker denied mixing feces into the dough.
