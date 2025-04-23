Open Menu

Indian Woman Murders Husband Over Illicit Affair With His Nephew

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:05 PM

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

38-year-old Naushad had returned to his hometown in Indian Patkholi village on April 20 after arriving from Saudi Arabia for a vacation

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) In a shocking case of betrayal and cold-blooded murder, a woman in India allegedly conspired with her husband’s nephew to kill her spouse after rekindling an illicit affair.

The Indian media reported that 38-year-old Naushad had returned to his hometown in Patkholi village on April 20 after arriving from Saudi Arabia for a vacation.

On Sunday morning, a local farmer spotted an abandoned trolley bag in his field. Upon opening it, he discovered a man’s body wrapped in plastic.

The police were immediately alerted and launched a search operation, during which they recovered additional body parts stuffed in a sack from a nearby field. The victim was later identified as Naushad.

The investigations revealed that Naushad had previously become aware of an affair between his wife and his nephew.

The matter was brought before a village council, after which Naushad chose to forgive his wife with a warning, and the issue was considered closed.

However, the relationship between the woman and her nephew resumed in secret.

Upon Naushad’s return from Saudi Arabia, the two allegedly planned his murder.

According to police, the woman and her nephew attacked Naushad while he was asleep, striking him with an axe. They then dismembered his body and dumped the remains at different locations in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The police have launched a full investigation and are in the process of arresting those involved. Authorities have condemned the brutality of the act, calling it a heinous example of betrayal and violence within the family.

Related Topics

India Murder Police Wife Saudi Arabia April Women Sunday Family Media From

Recent Stories

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

3 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

10 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

18 minutes ago
 The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

16 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

16 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

16 hours ago

More Stories From World