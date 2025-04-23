Indian Woman Murders Husband Over Illicit Affair With His Nephew
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:05 PM
38-year-old Naushad had returned to his hometown in Indian Patkholi village on April 20 after arriving from Saudi Arabia for a vacation
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) In a shocking case of betrayal and cold-blooded murder, a woman in India allegedly conspired with her husband’s nephew to kill her spouse after rekindling an illicit affair.
The Indian media reported that 38-year-old Naushad had returned to his hometown in Patkholi village on April 20 after arriving from Saudi Arabia for a vacation.
On Sunday morning, a local farmer spotted an abandoned trolley bag in his field. Upon opening it, he discovered a man’s body wrapped in plastic.
The police were immediately alerted and launched a search operation, during which they recovered additional body parts stuffed in a sack from a nearby field. The victim was later identified as Naushad.
The investigations revealed that Naushad had previously become aware of an affair between his wife and his nephew.
The matter was brought before a village council, after which Naushad chose to forgive his wife with a warning, and the issue was considered closed.
However, the relationship between the woman and her nephew resumed in secret.
Upon Naushad’s return from Saudi Arabia, the two allegedly planned his murder.
According to police, the woman and her nephew attacked Naushad while he was asleep, striking him with an axe. They then dismembered his body and dumped the remains at different locations in an attempt to conceal the crime.
The police have launched a full investigation and are in the process of arresting those involved. Authorities have condemned the brutality of the act, calling it a heinous example of betrayal and violence within the family.
