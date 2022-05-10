Indiana Authorities Apprehend Escaped Alabama Inmate, Detention Officer - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Law enforcement officers have apprehended escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and detention officer Vicky White in the US state of Indiana after a ten-day search, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

"Casey White and Vicky White are in custody," Singleton said on Monday. The two disappeared after Vicky White claimed to be taking the prisoner for a mental health evaluation. No such evaluation was ever scheduled and the patrol vehicle used was found abandoned in a parking lot.

The couple was taken into custody following a police chase that ended in the duo wrecking the truck they were in.

Vicky, 56, who was riding in the truck as a passenger, was hospitalized, Singleton said.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a number of crimes, including home invasion and carjacking. He later confessed to murdering a 58-year old woman and was awaiting trial at the time of his disappearance.

Casey White and Vicky White are not related to one another. Authorities believe Vicky White assisted the prisoner during the escape shortly after she submitted her retirement papers after years of service as Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections.