Indiana Governor Arrives in Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The governor of the US state of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, said on Sunday that he arrived in Taiwan.

"I landed in Taipei to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan & South Korea," Holcomb tweeted.

He said that it would be his second visit to South Korea in the professional capacity, adding that he was "proud to be the first governor to visit Taiwan since before the pandemic."

Tensions near Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island that it considers its sovereign territory.