Indiana Man Carried Revolver, Bullets During July 6 Events at US Capitol - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Federal authorities have arrested a citizen of Indiana and charged him with carrying a gun and ammunition designed to inflict lethal wounds during the events at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 6, the Justice Department said.

"Mark Andrew Mazza, 56, of Shelbyville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

Mazza was arrested on November 171, at his home and was ordered held without bond pending his next court proceeding.

"According to court documents, Mazza brought a Taurus revolver, loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow point bullets, to the Capitol. The gun was recovered in the West Front Terrace area ... Video footage later shows Mazza in the crowd entering the tunnel to the Lower West Terrace doors," the release said.

On January 8, Mazza filed a false police report in Indiana in which he claimed to have lost his gun in an Ohio casino, the release added.

In the ten months since January 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 US states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, according to the release.