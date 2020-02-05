Indiana Mayor Buttigieg Leading Iowa Caucus Vote With 62% of Precincts Reporting - Results

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Initial results of the Democratic Iowa Caucus show Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead following an overnight delay.

Buttigieg so far has garnered 26.9% of the "state delegate equivalents" with Senator Bernie Sanders in second place at 25.

1 percent, the partial results revealed on Tuesday.

The initial results were expected to be in on Monday night by 11:00 p.m. EST but were delayed due to what the Iowa Democratic Party said were irregularities.