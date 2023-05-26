Indiana Medical Board Fines Doctor Who Performed Abortion on 10-Year-Old Girl - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Indiana Medical Licensing Board has reprimanded and fined Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who performed an abortion on a ten-year-old rape victim, for violating state and Federal privacy rules, NBC news reported on Friday.

The Board imposed a $3,000 fine and issued a letter of reprimand but opted not to suspend Bernard's license, the report said.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Bernard failed to report child abuse and violated patient privacy by speaking to a reporter about the case, the report said.

In November, Rokita produced a written complaint asking the state licensing board to deliver disciplinary action against Bernard.

Bernard performed the abortion in Indiana after being called by a doctor regarding the girl, from the state of Ohio, who was suspected of being abused and was six-weeks pregnant, according to media reports. Ohio prohibits abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy.

Indiana has since passed a law for a near-total abortion ban, but a judge subsequently put the law on hold, the report said.