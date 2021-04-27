Indians Told to Wear Masks at Home to Stop Viral Transmission

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Indians are advised to wear face protection at home, especially if there is a suspected COVID-19 patient in the family, senior health official Vinod Paul said Monday.

"The time has come that we start wearing a mask even when at home," he told a news conference.

India last week reported its highest numbers of new daily cases and deaths since the pandemic began and is facing severe shortages of oxygen. It has logged 17.3 million confirmed cases, second only to the United States.