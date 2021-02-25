UrduPoint.com
Indians With Comorbidities Will Need Medical Certificate To Get Vaccinated - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Indians With Comorbidities Will Need Medical Certificate to Get Vaccinated - Official

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Indians with underlying health conditions will be required to provide medical certificates to receive a coronavirus vaccine, N.K. Arora, a member of the COVID-19 task force, said on Thursday.

From March 1, India will start offering vaccines to people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.

"Those older than 45 years and with comorbidities will need a certificate from a registered medical doctor. But those older than 60 years will not need any certificate. Comorbidities will include hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, kidney and lung diseases, cancers and those on immuno-suppressants," Arora told The Hindu newspaper.

He added that a full list of underlying health conditions would be available soon.

India has so far approved emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines ” AstraZeneca's domestically-produced Covishield shots, and indigenous Covaxin.

Over 12 million Indians have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 8 million health personnel and over 4 million auxiliary staff, police and emergency service workers.

