Indians With Expiring Visas, Not Able To Return From UK Will Not Be Fined - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Indians, whose visas are expiring and who have not been able to return from the UK, will not be penalized as the situation is beyond their control, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam said in a press release on Sunday amid the suspension of flights to India.

"The Home Office is working urgently on guidance for Indians and those of other nationalities in the U.K.

whose visas are due to expire but are currently unable to leave due to the impact of COVID-19. While that work is ongoing, foreign nationals in the U.K. do not need to be concerned about their immigration status: no one will be unfairly penalised for events beyond their control as a result of COVID-19," the press release said.

India has so far confirmed nearly 330 cases of the disease and seven fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry. Meanwhile, 23 patients have been cured.

More Stories From World

