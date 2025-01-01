Open Menu

India's 2024 Was Hottest Year Since 1901: Meteorological Office

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM

India's 2024 was hottest year since 1901: meteorological office

India's meteorological department said Wednesday that 2024 was the hottest year since 1901, with sizzling temperatures in the world's most populous nation following a global pattern of extreme weather sparked by climate change

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) India's meteorological department said Wednesday that 2024 was the hottest year since 1901, with sizzling temperatures in the world's most populous nation following a global pattern of extreme weather sparked by climate change.

"The year 2024 was the warmest year on record since 1901," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department, told reporters.

"The annual mean land surface air temperature across India in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, 1991-2020 period."

The United Nations said last month that 2024 was set to be the warmest year ever recorded, capping a decade of unprecedented heat.

Climate change sparked a trail of extreme weather and record heat globally in 2024, fuelling natural disasters that caused billions of Dollars worth of damage.

India sweltered through its longest ever heatwave last year, with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

A heatwave in May in New Delhi saw temperatures match the capital's previous record high: 49.2 Celsius (120.5 Fahrenheit) clocked in 2022.

India is the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases but has committed to achieve a net zero emissions economy by 2070 -- two decades after most of the industrialised West.

Related Topics

India Weather World United Nations New Delhi May Billion

Recent Stories

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

7 minutes ago
 WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent ba ..

WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis

1 minute ago
 ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on visi ..

ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM

1 minute ago
 PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

1 minute ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fa ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..

1 minute ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..

4 minutes ago
 First case of new year registered against bootlegg ..

First case of new year registered against bootlegger

2 minutes ago
 DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resol ..

DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority

2 minutes ago
 CDA greenlights major development projects to tran ..

CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliat ..

Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring las ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World