MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said on Wednesday that the Chandrayaan-3 module with a lunar rover on board was installed on the homegrown Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3).

"LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3," the ISRO said on Twitter.

In late June, the ISRO said that the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission would be launched from July 12-19.

The launch of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission was originally scheduled for 2020 but later was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reforms in the Indian space sector.

The previous spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2 equipped with the Vikram lander, was put into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019. In September, the lander attempted a soft landing on the lunar surface but lost contact with the ground station for yet unknown reasons.