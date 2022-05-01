UrduPoint.com

India's Advisory Group Calls For Using Russia's Sputnik Light As Booster Dose - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 02:00 AM

India's Advisory Group Calls for Using Russia's Sputnik Light as Booster Dose - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) in India has recommended that Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light be used as a booster dose after the administration of components of the Sputnik V vaccine, Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) reported on Saturday, citing sources.

"The NTAGI's Standing Technical Subcommittee that held a meeting on Friday has recommended taking Sputnik light as a precaution dose, which has the same component of Sputnik V first dose," the sources said, as quoted by the news agency.

In February, Indian Drugs Controller General allowed health facilities to use the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine. In March, Hetero Biopharma became the first Indian pharmaceutical company that received permission to produce and sell the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Advantages of using Sputnik Light include a simple vaccination process, the opportunity to increase the effectiveness and duration of action of other vaccines.

