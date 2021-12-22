UrduPoint.com

India's Aggressive Actions Caused Armed Conflicts With China, Pakistan : Cheng Xizhong

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:27 PM

India's aggressive actions caused armed conflicts with China, Pakistan : Cheng Xizhong

India's aggressive actions and territorial expansion policies caused armed conflicts with China and Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :India's aggressive actions and territorial expansion policies caused armed conflicts with China and Pakistan.

India believes that with the S-400 air defense missile systems, it can effectively deal with the "air threats from Pakistan and China". In fact, this is a hypothetical "air threat", because Pakistan and China never invade other countries.

Historically, the wars between India and Pakistan and the armed conflicts between India and China were all caused by India's aggressive actions and territorial expansion policies.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and� former Defense Attache in South Asian countries in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Indian media reported that the S-400 air defense missile systems provided by Russia had arrived in India earlier this month and are expected to be put into use in the next few weeks.

Indian media also reported that the Indian Air Force will first deploy the S-400 in Punjab this year. Then, early next year, India will deploy S-400 in the northern and eastern border areas of India respectively.

Indian media even boasted that India's air defense capability will be "significantly improved" by deploying S-400 air defense missile systems on the India-Pakistan border areas and the India-China border areas, and Indian can deal with "air threats from Pakistan and China" at the same time.

Prof. Cheng Xizhong commented that it is not one or two new weapons that determine the outcome of a war. The outcome of a war mainly depends on the people who operate the weapons and where justice lies.

Therefore, no matter what sophisticated weapons and equipment India has, as long as it does not give up its territorial expansion policy, regional hegemonism and national extremism, India is doomed to fail in the fight with its neighbors, he added.

