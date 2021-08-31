UrduPoint.com

Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met with the head of Taliban's (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) political office in Doha Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai at the latter's request, India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday

"Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban's Political Office in Doha. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side," the ministry said in a release.

The discussion focused on the safety, security, and prompt return of Indian people who were trapped in Afghanistan.

Afghan nationals, particularly minorities, who desire to visit India were also discussed.

The Indian diplomat cautioned not to use Afghanistan as a haven for terrorism however, the Taliban representative gave assurances that the issues would be positively addressed.

Earlier this month, the Taliban reportedly prohibited 140 Sikhs and Hindu pilgrims from going to India to celebrate the 400th Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. This prompted the Sikh community to ask the Indian government to facilitate the transportation of pilgrims as the Taliban suspended all commercial flights.

