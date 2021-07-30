(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The northeastern Indian state of Assam issued on Thursday an advisory urging its residents not to travel to the neighboring state of Mizoram following skirmishes on the border between the two regions.

According to the Assam authorities, the latest clash on Monday resulted in the death of six Assam policemen and a civilian after the Mizoram police opened fire at the group of Assam officials.

"Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted," the statement read.

Those residents of Assam who work in Mizoram should "exercise utmost caution," the statement added.

The Assam authorities are the first state government in the history of independent India that issues a travel advisory to its residents.

The roots of the century-long border conflict between Assam and Mizoram date back to the colonial era. The current interstate boundaries were established in 1933, however, the Mizoram authorities do not recognize them as no one had consultations with their chiefs at that time and demand to demarcate the borders in compliance with the 1875 notification. The states witness periodical outbreaks of violence, while the last one occurred in October.