(@FahadShabbir)

Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech announced on Monday the start of Phase III trials of the COVAXIN vaccine against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech announced on Monday the start of Phase III trials of the COVAXIN vaccine against COVID-19.

"Bharat Biotech has announced commencement of Phase III trials of COVAXIN today. The Phase III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India, being conducted in partnership with ICMR [Indian Council of Medical Research].

It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India," the company said in a press release.

The trial has been approved by India's chief agency for drugs control.

According to Bharat Biotech, the volunteers taking part in the Phase III trials will be monitored during a year. The volunteers (all of them should be aged over 18) will receive two injections of the vaccine "approximately 28 days apart."