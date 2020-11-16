UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Bharat Biotech Announces Start Of Phase III Trials Of Its Vaccine Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:18 PM

India's Bharat Biotech Announces Start of Phase III Trials of Its Vaccine Against COVID-19

Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech announced on Monday the start of Phase III trials of the COVAXIN vaccine against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech announced on Monday the start of Phase III trials of the COVAXIN vaccine against COVID-19.

"Bharat Biotech has announced commencement of Phase III trials of COVAXIN today. The Phase III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India, being conducted in partnership with ICMR [Indian Council of Medical Research].

It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India," the company said in a press release.

The trial has been approved by India's chief agency for drugs control.

According to Bharat Biotech, the volunteers taking part in the Phase III trials will be monitored during a year. The volunteers (all of them should be aged over 18) will receive two injections of the vaccine "approximately 28 days apart."

Related Topics

India Drugs Company All

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

4 minutes ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

4 minutes ago

MBRU Vice Chancellor 1st RCSI Alumni and UAE Natio ..

5 minutes ago

MD APP condoles demise of DG Bulgarian Telegraph A ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister approves establishment of National ..

2 minutes ago

PTI's overwhelming success in GB elections reflect ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.