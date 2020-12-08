UrduPoint.com
India's Bharat Biotech Applies For Authorization Of Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech has asked the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, the Press Trust of India reported on Monday, citing sources.

Similar applications have already been filed with the Indian drugs watchdog by Pfizer/BioNTech for their BNT162b2 vaccine and the Serum Institute of India for its Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford.

Covaxin is currently going through phase 3 clinical trials in India, involving 26,000 people.

In total, trials for eight COVID-19 candidate vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, are currently underway in India.

