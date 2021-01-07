MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech announced Thursday having completed volunteer enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials of India's first domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus, Covaxin.

"Announcing successful completion of volunteer enrollment for Phase-3 Clinical trials of COVAXINáµá´¹," the company tweeted.

According to an official statement, the trial involved 25,800 volunteers.

In the statement, Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella thanked clinical trial sites, principal investigators and health care workers for their support and trust.

"My deep appreciation to all the volunteers for reposing trust and expressing Pro Vaccine Public Health Volunteerism in the Phase 3 Clinical Trials of India's 1st fully indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine. Thank you, India!" the director concluded.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with over 10.3 million cases in total and more than 150,000 fatalities.