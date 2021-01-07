UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Bharat Biotech Finishes Enrollment For Phase 3 Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

India's Bharat Biotech Finishes Enrollment for Phase 3 Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech announced Thursday having completed volunteer enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials of India's first domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus, Covaxin.

"Announcing successful completion of volunteer enrollment for Phase-3 Clinical trials of COVAXINáµá´¹," the company tweeted.

According to an official statement, the trial involved 25,800 volunteers.

In the statement, Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella thanked clinical trial sites, principal investigators and health care workers for their support and trust.

"My deep appreciation to all the volunteers for reposing trust and expressing Pro Vaccine Public Health Volunteerism in the Phase 3 Clinical Trials of India's 1st fully indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine. Thank you, India!" the director concluded.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with over 10.3 million cases in total and more than 150,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

India World Company United States All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japan's consumer confidence drops as virus surges ..

10 minutes ago

US Congress certifies Biden win over Trump

10 minutes ago

WHO calls for intensified measures over 'alarming' ..

10 minutes ago

German inflation stable at minus 0.3 pct in Decemb ..

10 minutes ago

New Zealand thanks Pakistan for making tournament ..

21 minutes ago

U.S. claims India, Italy, Turkey digital taxes dis ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.