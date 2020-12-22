Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced it had recruited half of the 26,000 volunteers necessary for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin across multiple sites in India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced it had recruited half of the 26,000 volunteers necessary for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin across multiple sites in India.

"We sincerely thank all the 13000 volunteers across the country for their support in enabling us to bring out a safe and efficacious Indian vaccine for COVID-19.

This pro-vaccine public health volunteerism is a morale booster for us to achieve our milestone target of 26,000 soon," Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella said in a statement released by the company.

Bharat Biotech noted that some 1,000 people had undergone the first two phases of the clinical trials of Covaxin, showing "promising safety and immunogenicity results."

The phase 3 trials of the vaccine, developed jointly with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, started in mid-November.