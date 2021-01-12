UrduPoint.com
India's Bharat Biotech Signs Deal to Supply COVID-19 Vaccine to Brazil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday that it inked an agreement with Brazilian firm Precisa Medicamentos to supply the Latin American country with its COVID-19 vaccine named Covaxin.

According to the Indian vaccine developer's press release, two companies signed the deal on procuring Covaxin after representatives of Precisa Medicamentos visited the facilities of Bharat Biotech in early January.

"Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. COVAXIN has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil," Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella said, as quoted in the press release.

The agreement envisions the procurement of vaccines by the Brazilian government and requires the authorization of the Latin American's country's regulator before its enrollment to the private market.

"In principle, it is understood between both parties that supplies of COVAXIN to be prioritized for the public market, through a direct procurement by the Govt. of Brazil. Supplies to the private market would be based upon receipt of market authorization from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority," the press release said.

Covaxin is currently in phase 3 clinical trial in India which involves some 26,000 volunteered. The Indian drug regulator greenlighted the emergency use of the vaccine in early January.

