India's Bharat Biotech Signs Transfer Deal With UK's GSK To Supply Malaria Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:22 PM

The UK's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) pharmaceutical company and India's Bharat Biotech biotechnology company have signed a product transfer agreement to help ensure long-term supply of the world's first vaccine against malaria, the Indian company said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The UK's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) pharmaceutical company and India's Bharat Biotech biotechnology company have signed a product transfer agreement to help ensure long-term supply of the world's first vaccine against malaria, the Indian company said on Wednesday.

"GSK, [international health nonprofit] PATH, and Bharat Biotech (BBIL) today announced the signing of a product transfer agreement for the malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01E1. The agreement includes the transfer of manufacturing of the RTS,S antigen part of the vaccine and the grant of a license on all rights pertaining to the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine to BBIL," the company said in a press release.

The transfer deal builds on GSK's commitments to donate up to 10 million vaccine doses for pilot use in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi, and supply up to 15 million doses annually to 2028 if the vaccine is recommended for wider use by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"This agreement with BBIL is the result of efforts by GSK, PATH, and WHO to help ensure long-term sustainable vaccine supply, in the event of a WHO policy recommendation for broader use and a commitment of sustained funding," the press release added.

The Indian company is expected to be the only supplier of the malaria vaccine by 2029, with GSK supplying the adjuvant AS01E to them, BBIL said.

More Stories From World

