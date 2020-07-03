UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Bharat Biotech To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine For Public Use By Aug 15 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:30 AM

India's Bharat Biotech to Launch COVID-19 Vaccine for Public Use by Aug 15 - Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) India's Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) is going to launch its COVID-19 vaccine for public health use by August 15, the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said in a statement.

According to it, ICMR and BBIL are currently working on the preclinical and clinical development of the BBV152 COVID vaccine.

"It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by 15th August 2020 after completion of all clinical trials.

BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project," the statement said.

India comes fourth in terms of the cumulative number of registered COVID-19 cases, following the United States, Brazil, and Russia. The country has registered 625,544 cases since the onset of the pandemic, including over 20,900 infections recorded over the preceding 24 hours, and a total of 18,213 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

India Russia Brazil United States August 2020 All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 3, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports promotes global supply-chain resil ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 56,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

Group 42 joins forces with Israeli Rafael and IAI ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.