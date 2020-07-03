(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) India's Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) is going to launch its COVID-19 vaccine for public health use by August 15, the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said in a statement.

According to it, ICMR and BBIL are currently working on the preclinical and clinical development of the BBV152 COVID vaccine.

"It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by 15th August 2020 after completion of all clinical trials.

BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project," the statement said.

India comes fourth in terms of the cumulative number of registered COVID-19 cases, following the United States, Brazil, and Russia. The country has registered 625,544 cases since the onset of the pandemic, including over 20,900 infections recorded over the preceding 24 hours, and a total of 18,213 coronavirus-related deaths.