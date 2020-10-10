UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's BJP Leader's Taiwan Posters Near Chinese Embassy To Further Sour Ties: Chinese Analysts

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:42 PM

India's BJP leader's Taiwan posters near Chinese embassy to further sour ties: Chinese analysts

Undreds of posters celebrating the "national day" of Taiwan island hung outside China's Embassy to India in New Delhi would only exasperate already soured China-India ties, Chinese experts warned Saturday, urging India's ruling party to give up its irrational behavior and to realize it is playing with fire

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Hundreds of posters celebrating the "national day" of Taiwan island hung outside China's Embassy to India in New Delhi would only exasperate already soured China-India ties, Chinese experts warned Saturday, urging India's ruling party to give up its irrational behavior and to realize it is playing with fire.

Local media reports said hundreds of posters wishing China's Taiwan island "a happy national day" were hung along streets in front of the embassy. Wording on the posters show they were arranged by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, according to Global Times.

The move came as Indian media advocated and supported the Taiwan island celebrating a "national day" and a spokesperson for the Indian foreign ministry defended India's media's right to publish its own views even if they don not respect the one-China policy.

The Chinese embassy on October 7 emailed India mainstream media urging them not to break with the long-time position of the Indian government's support of the one-China policy, which is viewed as a foundation for diplomatic relations.

India's provocation on the Taiwan question will cause an "irreversible" impact on China-India ties, Chinese analysts said.

Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, said "India is playing with fire by challenging the one-China policy.

" Through inciting anti-China sentiments domestically for the sake of its own interests on the Taiwan question and to rally support over border tensions, the Indian government is pushing away China as a good neighbor, Zhao said, noting India should not be surprised if consequences including plunging economic and people-to-people exchanges.

The Chinese analysts pointed out that although the Indian government still openly adheres to the one-China policy, it often shrugs off the media coverage calling for breaks with the policy in the name of "freedom of the press." The nationalist BJP has been unscrupulously provoking the Taiwan question under the surface of India-China ties, and has crossed China's bottom line as it plays the Taiwan card thinking it is a bargaining chip in dealing with China, Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday.

This provocation will not bring any good to India, and will only fuel soured bilateral tensions and even damage the established strategic partnership of the two countries, Hu said.

India has taken almost no action to deescalate tensions after the five-point consensus was reached last month in Moscow, and has instead reinforced its military deployment in the region. This has forced the Chinese military to prepare to handle any situation along the border, Chinese experts said earlier.

Related Topics

India Delhi Fire Moscow China Shanghai New Delhi October Border Media Government

Recent Stories

Malik Amin Aslam for rights to residents of NA- 56 ..

20 seconds ago

N. Korea's Kim: 'We will continue to strengthen ou ..

21 seconds ago

CM Gilgit Baltistan visits POA house

4 minutes ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

4 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal: Paths to French Ope ..

4 minutes ago

Rallying: Rally of Sardinia standings

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.