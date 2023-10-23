Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Sunday said India's success kept him motivated on the bench as he returned match-winning figures of 5-54 against New Zealand in his first outing at the World Cup.

India made two changes after all-rounder Hardik Pandya fell injured and Shami made the most of his return to the XI in Dharamsala with his second five-wicket haul in World Cups.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hit 130 and the team were cruising at 178-2 when Shami rattled the middle and lower-order to keep the opposition total down to 273 all out.

India rode on Virat Kohli's 95 to clinch their fifth win in as many matches and Shami said he never felt left out in the previous victories.

"When you are not playing, it is very difficult. But if your team is performing, your boys are moving in a rhythm, then I don't think you should feel guilty sitting outside," Shami told reporters.

"Because you are also a part of the team and a part of the World Cup. I think everyone should enjoy each other's success."

Shami, a veteran of 95 ODIs since his debut in 2010, has been key to India's success in the past decade but recently slipped down the pecking order for fast bowlers in the white-ball team.

Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was India's first choice to join fellow quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the previous three wins.

But the 33-year-old Shami keeps his spirits up in the dug out.

"Personally, I keep my outlook as - you keep enjoying," he said.

"Because in India the biggest sport is cricket. The biggest place is the place where you are sitting. It's not necessary to be there (in the playing XI). You have 15 players. Four of them have to stay out. So, by being positive and enjoying, I feel you will get more results."

India next take on defending champions England at Lucknow on Sunday and Shami said practice makes the team perfect.

"When you play continuous matches, recovery becomes very important," he said.

"But you think, or the outside world thinks, that cricketers get separated when they rest for eight days. That's not true. Cricketers can't be separated because you always want to be better and better. There's never an off."