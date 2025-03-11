Byrnihat in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya has been identified as the most polluted place in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air monitoring company IQAir on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Byrnihat in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya has been identified as the most polluted place in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air monitoring company IQAir on Tuesday.

The town has a PM2.5 concentration of 128.

2 micrograms per cubic meter, surpassing Delhi, which ranks second with PM2.5 levels of 108.3 micrograms per cubic meter.

Byrnihat, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, has rapidly industrialized, housing cement factories, distilleries, and steel plants, leading to severe pollution.

The report highlighted that India is home to six of the nine most polluted cities globally.