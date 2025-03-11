Open Menu

India's Byrnihat Town Tops Global Pollution List: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:34 PM

India's Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: report

Byrnihat in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya has been identified as the most polluted place in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air monitoring company IQAir on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Byrnihat in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya has been identified as the most polluted place in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air monitoring company IQAir on Tuesday.

The town has a PM2.5 concentration of 128.

2 micrograms per cubic meter, surpassing Delhi, which ranks second with PM2.5 levels of 108.3 micrograms per cubic meter.

Byrnihat, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, has rapidly industrialized, housing cement factories, distilleries, and steel plants, leading to severe pollution.

The report highlighted that India is home to six of the nine most polluted cities globally.

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off elec ..

Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off electricity in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 India's Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: ..

India's Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: report

2 minutes ago
 Commerce minister explores investment, trade oppor ..

Commerce minister explores investment, trade opportunities at Oman’s industria ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC acquits two in kidnap-for-ransom case

ATC acquits two in kidnap-for-ransom case

2 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency completes critical design review ..

UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 perce ..

Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024

18 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to str ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations

18 minutes ago
 MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

18 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..

18 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support f ..

OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..

19 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers ..

Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign

19 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World