India's Byrnihat Town Tops Global Pollution List: Report
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Byrnihat in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya has been identified as the most polluted place in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air monitoring company IQAir on Tuesday
The town has a PM2.5 concentration of 128.
2 micrograms per cubic meter, surpassing Delhi, which ranks second with PM2.5 levels of 108.3 micrograms per cubic meter.
Byrnihat, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, has rapidly industrialized, housing cement factories, distilleries, and steel plants, leading to severe pollution.
The report highlighted that India is home to six of the nine most polluted cities globally.
