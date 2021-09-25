UrduPoint.com

India's Cadila Healthcare Says Signed Production Deal For Company's COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Indian pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare announced on Friday signing an agreement with Indian drug manufacturer Shilpa Medicare to produce its ZyCoV-D coronavirus vaccine

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Indian pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare announced on Friday signing an agreement with Indian drug manufacturer Shilpa Medicare to produce its ZyCoV-D coronavirus vaccine.

"The company will transfer the ZyCoV-D technology to Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL).

Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for the manufacture of the drug substance of the vaccine, while the company is responsible for filling/packaging /distribution /marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories," Cadila Healthcare said in a statement as quoted by India's Mint newspaper.

The ZyCoV-D vaccine is the world's first COVID-19 vaccine that is based on the virus' DNA. it consists of three doses and is said to have a 66.6% effectiveness rate against symptomatic cases. It was approved for emergency use in India this August.

