India's Capital Shuts Schools As 'death Trap' Smog Chokes City
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) India's capital New Delhi switched schools to online classes Monday until further notice as worsening toxic smog surged past 60 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum.
Various piecemeal government initiatives have failed to measurably address the problem, with the smog blamed for thousands of premature deaths each year and particularly impacting the health of children and the elderly.
Pollution extended across a swathe of northern India -- with the tourists at the Taj Mahal in Agra snapping photographs of the barely visible white marble monument -- and choked residents.
"My eyes have been burning for the last few days," said rickshaw puller Subodh Kumar, 30.
"Pollution or no pollution, I have to be on the road, where else will I go?" he said, pausing from eating at a roadside stall.
"We don't have an option to stay indoors... our livelihood, food, and life -- everything is in the open."
The city is blanketed in poisonous smog each year, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers to clear their fields for ploughing, as well as factories and traffic fumes.
A report by The New York Times this month, based on samples collected over five years, revealed dangerous fumes also spewing from a power plant incinerating rubbish from landfill garbage mountains.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Experts urge innovation, policy support, global collaboration for climate action14 minutes ago
-
China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as arrives for G20: state media35 minutes ago
-
Composer of Piaf's 'Non, je ne regrette rien' dies aged 9545 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's home ownership rises in 202345 minutes ago
-
France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'55 minutes ago
-
New Zealanders lose nearly 117 mln USD to scammers in 20231 hour ago
-
Kremlin says Biden 'fuelling' tensions with Kyiv missile decision1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka's new cabinet sworn in1 hour ago
-
Senegal ruling party on track to election win1 hour ago
-
PM of Samoa to visit China1 hour ago
-
Indonesia warns of cold lava floods from volcano eruptions in East Nusa Tenggara province2 hours ago
-
US, Philippines sign deal on sharing military information2 hours ago