India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar exploration mission was successfully placed into the Geostationary Transfer Orbit, or the Earth orbit, on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar exploration mission was successfully placed into the Geostationary Transfer Orbit, or the Earth orbit, on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said.

"GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injects Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit," ISRO said on Twitter.

The rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2, as well as its lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, took off at 2:43 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:13 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center.

In early September, Vikram is expected to land near the Lunar South Pole, becoming the first ever spaceship to land in this region.