India's Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Enters Earth Orbit - Space Research Organization

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:36 PM

India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar exploration mission was successfully placed into the Geostationary Transfer Orbit, or the Earth orbit, on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar exploration mission was successfully placed into the Geostationary Transfer Orbit, or the Earth orbit, on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said.

"GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injects Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit," ISRO said on Twitter.

The rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2, as well as its lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, took off at 2:43 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:13 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center.

In early September, Vikram is expected to land near the Lunar South Pole, becoming the first ever spaceship to land in this region.

Your Thoughts and Comments

