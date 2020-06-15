UrduPoint.com
India's Chennai City To Reimpose Lockdown As Coronavirus Surges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:46 PM

A lockdown will be reimposed Friday on some 15 million people in the Indian city of Chennai and several neighbouring districts, state officials said, as coronavirus cases surge in the region

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ):A lockdown will be reimposed Friday on some 15 million people in the Indian city of Chennai and several neighbouring districts, state officials said, as coronavirus cases surge in the region.

"Full Lockdown from 19th for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet & Kanchipuram districts," the Tamil Nadu state government tweeted Monday.

It will be in place until the end of June.

India has gradually lifted a nationwide lockdown over the past few weeks even as new infections continue rising.

More Stories From World

