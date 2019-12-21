UrduPoint.com
India's Citizenship Amendment Act Explicitly Promotes Islamophobia: Al-Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:03 PM

India's Citizenship Amendment Act explicitly promotes Islamophobia: Al-Azhar

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, an Egypt-based renowned Islamic Institution, expressing concern over recently approved India's Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has said that such laws directly and explicitly promoted the phenomenon of Islamophobia

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, in a statement stressed that the recently approved amendments to the Indian Nationality Law, granting citizenship to migrants from three countries (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan) of non-Muslims, provided they entered India before 2015, had violated the principle of citizenship.

Underlining the need for reviewing the new amendments, Al Azhar stressed that the amendments indicated the exclusion of Muslims only.

The institute noted that there were about 200 million Muslims, representing nearly 10% of India's total population.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

