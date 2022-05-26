Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that he plans to visit the UK to continue negotiations on a free trade agreement between the countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that he plans to visit the UK to continue negotiations on a free trade agreement between the countries.

"After a fruitful culmination of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 at Davos, will now be on a bilateral visit to London, United Kingdom from 26-27 May, to carry forward Free Trade Agreement negotiations between (icon for the Indian flag)&(icon for the UK flag)," the minister said on Twitter.

India and the UK launched official negotiations on the free trade agreement in January. Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the countries made good progress in developing the agreement and seek to sign it before the end of 2022.