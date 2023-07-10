MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will travel to the United Kingdom from July 10-11 to take stock of negotiations on a free trade agreement with the country and review progress made in reaching a similar deal with the European Free Trade Association, the ministry said on Sunday.

"The Minister's visit will not only be focused on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK but he will also be meeting with ministers from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries to discuss the progress of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA," the statement read.

The ministry added that the visit comes at "a crucial juncture" as both New Delhi and London are committed to expanding their economic ties and exploring avenues for enhanced bilateral trade.

"With the FTA negotiations gaining momentum, the visit aims to further propel the discussions and pave the way for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that would drive economic growth and strengthen ties between the two nations," the statement said.

As of June this year, India and the UK completed ten rounds of talks on the free trade agreement, which is set to cover 26 policy areas.

Total trade between the UK and India in fiscal 2023 grew to $20.36 billion from $17.5 billion year-on-year.