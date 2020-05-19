UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Surpass Milestone Of 100,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

India's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Surpass Milestone of 100,000 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The toll of people with the coronavirus infection in India continues growing in daily increments of around 5,000 and has passed the landmark number of 100,000, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the number of COVID-19 cases in India had increased from 85,940 to 90,927. On Monday, the toll reached 96,169 cases, including 3,019 fatalities.

According to the ministry's update, the case count has now increased by 4,970 to a total of 101,139 cases. This includes 58,802 active cases under treatment, an increase of 2,486 over the past day.

The death toll from COVID-19 in India has grown by 134 to a total of 3,163 fatalities.

Recoveries count 39,173, an increase of 2,350 over the past day.

The central Maharashtra state continues being the hotbed of infection in the country, with 35,058 confirmed cases. It is followed by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state with 11,760 cases and the westernmost Gujarat state with 11,745 cases.

The Indian government has divided the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In the green zones, where the infection rate is believed to be low, public transport and certain businesses were allowed to continue working.

The nationwide lockdown will remain in effect until May 31.

Related Topics

India Orange May Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 19, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

9 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.