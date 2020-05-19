NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The toll of people with the coronavirus infection in India continues growing in daily increments of around 5,000 and has passed the landmark number of 100,000, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the number of COVID-19 cases in India had increased from 85,940 to 90,927. On Monday, the toll reached 96,169 cases, including 3,019 fatalities.

According to the ministry's update, the case count has now increased by 4,970 to a total of 101,139 cases. This includes 58,802 active cases under treatment, an increase of 2,486 over the past day.

The death toll from COVID-19 in India has grown by 134 to a total of 3,163 fatalities.

Recoveries count 39,173, an increase of 2,350 over the past day.

The central Maharashtra state continues being the hotbed of infection in the country, with 35,058 confirmed cases. It is followed by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state with 11,760 cases and the westernmost Gujarat state with 11,745 cases.

The Indian government has divided the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In the green zones, where the infection rate is believed to be low, public transport and certain businesses were allowed to continue working.

The nationwide lockdown will remain in effect until May 31.