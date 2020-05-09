The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India has risen by over 3,300 over the past 24 hours (3,390 yesterday) to 59,662, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfar

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India has risen by over 3,300 over the past 24 hours (3,390 yesterday) to 59,662, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has increased by 95 (103 yesterday) to 1,981 over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

As many as 1,308 COVID-19 patients in India have recovered over the same period of time (1,273 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 17,846, the ministry added.

A total of 39,834 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

The central state of Maharashtra remains the most affected one, with 19,063 cases, followed by the western state of Gujarat with 7,402 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 6,318 cases.