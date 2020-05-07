NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India has risen by 3,561 over the past 24 hours to 52,952, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry said the death toll had increased by 89 over the past day to 1,783.

The active case tally stands at 35,902. A total of 15,267 people have recovered (1,084 over the past day).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,588,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 247,500 people have died from the disease.