UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Coronavirus Total Grows By Nearly 12,000 In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:30 AM

India's Coronavirus Total Grows by Nearly 12,000 in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India has grown by 11,989 in a fifth consecutive day of more than 11,000 new cases, the health ministry's daily update showed on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 320,922 taking India overall tally over that of Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

According to the ministry's data, 162,378 have so far recovered while 9,195 have died, an increase of 301 deaths from the previous day.

Despite this, authorities have begun lifting restrictions in regions where the rate of infections is relatively low. Residents of so-called green zones have seen places of worship, shopping centers and restaurants reopen, while red zones are under lockdown until at least June 30.

Related Topics

India Died Spain Italy United Kingdom June Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

11 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

12 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.