NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India has grown by 11,989 in a fifth consecutive day of more than 11,000 new cases, the health ministry's daily update showed on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 320,922 taking India overall tally over that of Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

According to the ministry's data, 162,378 have so far recovered while 9,195 have died, an increase of 301 deaths from the previous day.

Despite this, authorities have begun lifting restrictions in regions where the rate of infections is relatively low. Residents of so-called green zones have seen places of worship, shopping centers and restaurants reopen, while red zones are under lockdown until at least June 30.