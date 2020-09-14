UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 4,846,427, Death Toll Nearly 80,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:31 PM

India's COVID-19 4,846,427, death toll nearly 80,000

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,846,427 and the death toll surged to 79,722, as 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, revealed the latest data released by the health ministry on Monday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,846,427 and the death toll surged to 79,722, as 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, revealed the latest data released by the health ministry on Monday.

Still there are 986,598 COVID-19 cases across the country, while 3,780,107 people were successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

A total of 57,239,428 samples tests had been done till Sunday out of which 978,500 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India has emerged as the worst hit country globally in terms of new COVID-19 cases discovered every day.

Over the past one week the average number of daily infections has been over 90,000.

This average was around 24,000 two months ago, and 58,000 a month ago. India's new cases detected per day are more than double the daily average of the U.S. and Brazil, the other two worst affected countries.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic the Indian Parliament began its monsoon session on Monday, with strict arrangements in place for maintaining social distancing.

Timings of sittings of both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have been changed and media persons' entry restricted too.

Related Topics

India Parliament Sabha Brazil Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Brother-in-law in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case s ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese auto giant SAIC to launch hydrogen-powered ..

33 seconds ago

France, Sweden confirm Novichok poisoning in Naval ..

35 seconds ago

Germany's COVID-19 cases top 260,000

37 seconds ago

UN Human Rights Council to Hold Urgent Debate on B ..

40 seconds ago

South Korea Hopes to Restore North Korea Liaison O ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.