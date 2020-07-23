UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 1.2 Million, Total Deaths 29,861

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:22 PM

India's COVID-19 cases cross 1.2 million, total deaths 29,861

The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 1.2 million mark in India, reaching 1,238,635, while the death toll reached 29,861, said the latest data from the federal health ministry on Thursday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 1.2 million mark in India, reaching 1,238,635, while the death toll reached 29,861, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry on Thursday.

India's federal health ministry Thursday morning said 1,129 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 45,720 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the numbers of deaths to 29,861 and total cases to 1,238,635.

This is the highest single-day jump in terms of both fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country so far.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Thursday, 29,861 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Wednesday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 1,192,915, and the death toll 28,732.

According to ministry officials, so far 782,607 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 426,167," reads the information.

The government of north-eastern state of Manipur has decided to impose a strict 2-week lockdown with effect from 1400 hours on Thursday. Similar decisions are being taken in a few cities and towns considering a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

Meanwhile, human trials of COVID-19 vaccine -- COVAXIN, developed by "Bharat Biotech", started at a government-run hospital -- PGI Rohtak, in northern state of Haryana last week.

