NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) India's COVID-19 statistics have seen a record single-day daily growth of 9,304 cases, with the total count reaching 216,919, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 260 to 6,076 in the past 24 hours. Recoveries have gone up by 3,804 to 104,106. The number of active cases stands at 106,737, according to the ministry.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 74,860 COVID-19 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 25,872 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 23,645 cases.

Earlier in May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until June 30. The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in the majority of Indian states on May 25 after a two-month hiatus, with stringent hygiene measures in place.