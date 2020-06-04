UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Cases Tally Rises By Record 9,304 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

India's COVID-19 Cases Tally Rises by Record 9,304 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) India's COVID-19 statistics have seen a record single-day daily growth of 9,304 cases, with the total count reaching 216,919, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 260 to 6,076 in the past 24 hours. Recoveries have gone up by 3,804 to 104,106. The number of active cases stands at 106,737, according to the ministry.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 74,860 COVID-19 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 25,872 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 23,645 cases.

Earlier in May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until June 30. The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in the majority of Indian states on May 25 after a two-month hiatus, with stringent hygiene measures in place.

Related Topics

India Delhi Orange March May June Family

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance reaffirms continued suppor ..

16 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 June 2020

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: We have to be more vigilant as normalit ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Desert agriculture will be a driver o ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.