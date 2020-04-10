UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:50 PM

India's COVID-19 Cases Up by 670 to Over 6,400, Deaths at 199 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased by 670 to 6,412, and the death toll has gone up by 33 to 199 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

On Thursday, the country registered 540 new cases and 17 fatalities.

As of now, India has 5,709 active cases, 503 recoveries and 199 coronavirus-related deaths. In addition, one infected person left the country.

The most cases have been registered in the western state of Maharashtra (1,364), the southern state of Tamil Nadu (834) and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (720).

India has been on a 21-day lockdown since March 24. People are told not to leave homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms have been temporarily closed, and public transport operations are restricted. Traffic between Indian states, all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.

