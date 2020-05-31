UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Daily Rise Breaks Another Record Of 8,380 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 11:20 AM

India's COVID-19 Daily Rise Breaks Another Record of 8,380 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) India's COVID-19 statistics has seen another record-breaking daily growth of 8,380 cases over the past day (7,964 yesterday), with the total count reaching 182,143, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 193 to 4,971. Recoveries have gone up by 4,614 to 86,983 in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 89,995, according to the ministry.

Earlier in May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until June 30.

The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in the majority of Indian states on Monday after a two-month hiatus, with stringent hygiene measures in place.

Related Topics

India Orange March May June Sunday Family

Recent Stories

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

10 hours ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

10 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.