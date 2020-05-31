(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) India's COVID-19 statistics has seen another record-breaking daily growth of 8,380 cases over the past day (7,964 yesterday), with the total count reaching 182,143, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 193 to 4,971. Recoveries have gone up by 4,614 to 86,983 in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 89,995, according to the ministry.

Earlier in May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until June 30.

The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in the majority of Indian states on Monday after a two-month hiatus, with stringent hygiene measures in place.