NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) India's COVID-19 daily increase has dipped to 6,535 after four days of the record-breaking growth, with the total count surging past 145,000, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Tuesday.

A day before, the increase totaled 6,977. On Sunday, it was 6,767.

The death toll has risen by 146 to 4,167. Recoveries have gone up by 6,050 to 54,440 in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases is at 80,722.

Earlier in May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until May 31.

The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in the majority of Indian states on Monday after a two-month hiatus, with stringent hygiene measures in place.