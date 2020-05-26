UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Daily Rise Dips To 6,535, Tally Tops 145,000 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

India's COVID-19 Daily Rise Dips to 6,535, Tally Tops 145,000 Cases

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) India's COVID-19 daily increase has dipped to 6,535 after four days of the record-breaking growth, with the total count surging past 145,000, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Tuesday.

A day before, the increase totaled 6,977. On Sunday, it was 6,767.

The death toll has risen by 146 to 4,167. Recoveries have gone up by 6,050 to 54,440 in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases is at 80,722.

Earlier in May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until May 31.

The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in the majority of Indian states on Monday after a two-month hiatus, with stringent hygiene measures in place.

Related Topics

India Orange March May Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

55 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

10 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

10 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.