India's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 50,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

India's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 50,000 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Over 900 people have died of COVID-19 in India over the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll from the infection to 50,921, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

With over over 2.

6 million cases, India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil. More than 1.9 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak. The number of active cases currently stands at 676,900.

The highest number of cases were detected in states of Maharashtra (158,705,) Andhra Pradesh (85,945) and Karnataka (81,528).

