MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The real COVID-19 death toll in India may be 10 times greater than the official number, according to a research paper published by the Washington-based Center for Global Development.

India's official statistics list some 414,000 COVID-related deaths. The paper's authors dispute that number, however, citing their own data obtained through three different methods of estimating fatalities: civil registration data from seven Indian states, extrapolation of international estimates to the country's age-specific fatality and sero-prevalence data, as well as the Consumer Pyramid Household Survey of more than 800,000 people from all states.

"There is considerable uncertainty within and across [death toll] estimates.

They range from about 1 million to 6 million overall, with central estimates varying between 3.4 to 4.9 million," the paper read.

At the same time, the authors point out that all the three methods used have their downsides and differ in death patterns between the two waves of the pandemic.

"But all estimates suggest that the death toll from the pandemic is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count of 400,000; they also suggest that the first wave was more lethal than is believed," the paper added.

India is among the countries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, with the second-largest number of confirmed cases after the United States.