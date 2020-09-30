The death toll due to COVID-19 in India is inching towards the 100,000-mark, reaching 97,497 on Wednesday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The death toll due to COVID-19 in India is inching towards the 100,000-mark, reaching 97,497 on Wednesday.

As many as 1,179 deaths were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Federal health ministry.

Meanwhile, 80,472 new COVID-19 cases took the total tally to 6,225,763, according to the data.

Still there are 940,441 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 5,187,825 people have been cured and discharged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data revealed that a total of 74,196,729 COVID-19 tests had been conducted till Tuesday, out of which 1,086,688 were conducted on Tuesday alone.

The federal health ministry said the country's COVID-19 recovery rate leaped past 83 percent on Tuesday.