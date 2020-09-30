UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 100,000-mark

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:47 PM

India's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000-mark

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India is inching towards the 100,000-mark, reaching 97,497 on Wednesday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The death toll due to COVID-19 in India is inching towards the 100,000-mark, reaching 97,497 on Wednesday.

As many as 1,179 deaths were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Federal health ministry.

Meanwhile, 80,472 new COVID-19 cases took the total tally to 6,225,763, according to the data.

Still there are 940,441 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 5,187,825 people have been cured and discharged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data revealed that a total of 74,196,729 COVID-19 tests had been conducted till Tuesday, out of which 1,086,688 were conducted on Tuesday alone.

The federal health ministry said the country's COVID-19 recovery rate leaped past 83 percent on Tuesday.

Related Topics

India

Recent Stories

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sworn In Before Parliament a ..

33 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 113 more COVID-19 cases, 23,812 i ..

34 seconds ago

MA, MSc annual exams of SU in Nov

36 seconds ago

Nepal to resume issuing tourist visas for mountain ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey's exports total $12.5B in August

7 minutes ago

Egypt registers 124 new COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.