(@FahadShabbir)

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- India's Federal health ministry Monday morning said 681 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 40,425 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 27,497 and total cases to 1,118,043.

This is the highest single day spike in terms of new COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

SUVA -- Fiji reported on Monday one more COVID-19 cases, bringing the current number of active COVID-19 cases to nine in the island nation since July 6 this year.

Fiji's Acting Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong said on Monday that the new case is a 50-year old woman, who is the wife of one of the earlier announced border quarantine cases from the same repatriation flight carrying 107 passengers from India on July 1 this year.

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan on Monday reported 611 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 27,143.

Deputy Health Minister Mademin Karataev announced at an online briefing that 781 more patients had recovered over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 13,109.

Also in the past 24 hours, 34 more patients have died of the disease, taking the total death toll to 1,037.

SEOUL -- Ten more U.S. soldiers and their family members tested positive for COVID-19 amid rising concerns here about imported cases, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that six USFK service members and four dependents were confirmed with the virus after arriving in South Korea between July 12 and 15.

WASHINGTON -- The allegation that China hid the severity of COVID-19 during its early outbreak in the country "is a gross misperception," Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has said.

"Actually, the fact is, at the very early stage of the pandemic, almost nobody knew anything about this new virus, how serious it was and the routes of transmission," Cui said in an exclusive interview with Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN's GPS Show, which was aired on Sunday.