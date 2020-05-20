India's health ministry said Wednesday morning that 140 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 5,611 positive cases were reported since Tuesday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 3,303 and total cases to 106,750

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :India's health ministry said Wednesday morning that 140 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 5,611 positive cases were reported since Tuesday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 3,303 and total cases to 106,750.

This is the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far in the country.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Wednesday, 3,303 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads an information released by the ministry.

On Tuesday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 101,139, and the death toll was 3,163.

According to ministry officials, so far 42,298 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 61,149," reads the information.

Wednesday marks the 57th straight day of a nationwide lockdown announced by the Indian government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown, announced on March 25, was again extended last week till May 31.