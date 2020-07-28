(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry on Tuesday reported 654 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 47,703 new positive cases, taking the number of deaths to 33,425 and total cases to 1,483,156.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 33,425 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read the information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, so far 952,743 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement. "The number of active cases in the country right now is 496,988," read the information.

The federal government is presently focusing on ramping up the number of tests carried out every day.

As per the figures of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), for the past three days the total number of samples tested is over 500,000 per day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Monday that this number would be increased to 1 million tests per day in the coming weeks.

In the wake of prevailing COVID-19 conditions, the Indian government has decided to extend the existing restrictions on limited domestic flight operations and caps on air fares till Nov. 24.

Currently, domestic flight operations are allowed to function at 45 percent of their total capacity.