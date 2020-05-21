(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India's federal health ministry Thursday morning reported 132 more deaths and 5,609 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, taking the number of deaths to 3,435 and total cases to 112,359

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Thursday morning reported 132 more deaths and 5,609 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, taking the number of deaths to 3,435 and total cases to 112,359.

On Wednesday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 106,750, and the death toll was 3,303.

According to ministry officials, 45,300 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement, and the number of active cases in the country right now is 63,624,Thursday marks the 58th straight day of ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown, announced on March 25, was again extended last week till May 31.